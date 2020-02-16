JDF probing disappearance of two firearms from HQ

THE Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) yesterday confirmed that two weapons were unaccounted for at its Up Park Camp headquarters after reports of the disappearance of the firearms first surfaced on social media.

At midday Radio Jamaica reported that Chief of Defence Staff Lieutenant General Rocky Meade confirmed the report and said the camp was on lockdown.

The Jamaica Observer sent questions to the JDF which responded with the following terse statement:

“The Jamaica Defence Force is currently conducting a weapons inventory check. During this morning's check, there was an anomaly discovered suggesting that two weapons were unaccounted for. The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for missing weapons was immediately initiated. This includes restricting movement in and out of Up Park Camp while we complete these inventory checks.”