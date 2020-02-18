JDF's border security capabilities being bolstered
THE Government has allocated $2.8 billion to boost the Jamaica Defence Force's (JDF) ability to monitor and safeguard the country's borders.
As outlined in the 2020/21 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives, the project aims to procure, marine offshore patrol vessels, cameras, software, hardware, radar and other equipment.
The money will go towards completing the acquisition of equipment for securing Jamaica's borders. Up to December 2019, one marine patrol vessel was procured.
The project, which is being financed through the Consolidated Fund, falls under the Ministry of National Security and is slated to end in March 2023.
...Two more planes for army
And Government will be spending $3.03 billion in the new fiscal year to conclude the procurement of aircraft for the JDF.
This is outlined in the 2020/21 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.
The estimates were tabled in the House of Representatives on February 11 by Minister of Finance and the Public Service Nigel Clarke.
They will be considered by the Standing Finance Committee of the House from March 3 to 4.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy