JDF using more technology to fight crime

THE Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) is making a deliberate investment in technology to aid in the fight against crime across the island.

Brigadier Radgh Mason, brigade commander for the JDF told the Jamaica Observer that technology drives the efficacy of all operations and as a result, the hierarchy of the JDF, with support from the Ministry of National Security, has made significant investments in technology to advance the fight against crime.

“So far the JDF would have invested in the maritime patrol aircraft to cover the approaches to the shores. We are investing in radar technology. We are investing in unmanned aerial vehicles, drones. We are investing in the Jamaica Eye programme to cause us to be able to see real time what is happening and therefore being in a better position to assist our soldiers on the ground as well as the JCF (Jamaica Constabulary Force) to respond,” Brigadier Mason said.

In further illustrating the investment in technology, Brigadier Mason took the Sunday Observer for a brief view of a watchfloor/situation room operated by the JDF.

Though not much was seen, it was clear that the issue of crime fighting is being taken seriously and with further technological advancements the day-to-day movements of Jamaicans will be closely monitored.

“What we are aiming at is that all the areas, town centres – the JDF will have real time monitoring of what is going on. In terms of the medium to long-term goals, we have to use the technology, work closer with our agencies, share data and information and of course outside of the JDFs purview there is work being done on the police side and of course the other areas of the justice system,” said Brigadier Mason.

“Infrastructure for the communities, building the families and changing that culture of violence is what needs to take place in the medium to longer term. This is how we see the fight and right now we need more public trust and confidence to provide the information for greater efficacy of our operations,” he added.

In addition to technological advances, the brigadier further shared that the JDF continuously improves its land and maritime resources in order to help maintain law and order.

“The maritime domain awareness programme involves the acquisition of ships, establishing additional bases across the coastal area, aircraft covering space and greater coordination with our partner agencies and countries,” he said.

Another aspect of the crime-fighting strategy according to Brigadier Mason is the establishment of forward operating bases in crime hot spots.

“We would have moved out to establish forward operating bases where we literally go and live in the spaces causing these activities. We have bases set up in the west, St Catherine, Clarendon and Kingston. This is how we are disposed and our focus is on the areas of high murders and shootings. We have identified these communities and operationally that's where our focus is and so what we expect next year is that we will cause more concentration on the high violence communities,” he said.

Further, Brigadier Mason said there is an expectation that these measures will drive wanted men to other areas, however, “greater efficacy in the intelligence work will cause us to find them wherever they are in the country and they will be taken into custody and sent through the system”.

“Ultimately what we want is the public confidence to add to the eyes and ears that will help us to apprehend and deter gunmen as well as get the numbers off the street,” he said, contending that gaining public trust remains a challenge. “I have been in the system 30 years and that's always been an issue. Any country you go, the reality is, in vulnerable communities there is always a trust issue with law enforcement. What we need to do is continue to work on that trust.”

Moreover, with technological investments and public trust big on the agenda, Brigadier Mason is confident that governance and public order will improve.

“Once you embark on a system that demands accountability of members, invest in high levels of training to use greater technology you will be able to balance the scales much better. The fundamental issue for Jamaica is that citizens must trust that justice will be served, that will prevent persons from taking matters in their own hands. This way there will be opportunities for the vulnerable to be removed from environments that worsen their situation. Public trust is the centre of governance is any country,” Brigadier Mason said.