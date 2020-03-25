JEF head says duration of COVID-19 crisis will influence Jamaica's future

HEAD of the Jamaica Employers' Federation (JEF), David Wan says how well Jamaica emerges from the grips of the COVID-19 pandemic will be dependent on the duration of the crisis, which will be influenced by a number of factors.

“The WHO (World Health Organization) has said that it is not yet in a position to declare whether it's a seasonal virus or not, meaning as summer comes it goes away and then when it gets cold it comes back. The second factor is the infrastructure capacity of the health system in Jamaica,” he told the Jamaica Observer on Monday.

Wan, who is also chairman of the board of Bellevue Hospital, said he is confident the health system has the capacity to handle 40 or 50 serious cases of COVID-19, but if it gets to 400 or 500 cases: “That I don't know.”

“The third factor is how deeply entrenched the social behaviour that we are all advocating, persists in the population — the hand-washing, sanitising, sanitising the workplace. All those have to persist for a long time, otherwise this thing could plague us for a while,” Wan said.

The JEF head said if the country has to deal with the virus spreading over a long time, then serious issues, including “loans going bad, and financial institutions facing a challenge”, could arise.

“We certainly hope it doesn't [prolong],” he remarked.

As scientists race against time to create a vaccine for COVID-19, the infectious disease caused by a newly discovered coronavirus, there is speculation that there could be a second wave of the virus, but Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton has said that Jamaica must focus on the immediate issues now confronting the country.

Jamaica has so far recorded 21 cases of COVID-19, and one fatality.

Wan said the JEF has passed on all the guidelines from the Ministry of Health and Wellness to its membership of 340 businesses.

Speaking to the Government's guidelines for new work arrangements that have been necessitated by the measures to contain the spread of the virus in Jamaica, he said the federation's membership is supportive of the need to honour contracts.

“But it is the non-members who sometimes take shortcuts and don't observe what's in the contract. A contract of work between an employer and an employee may be silent on things beyond your control, like an event like this, as well as some take into account circumstances beyond both of our (employer and employee) control. [Also], sometimes contracts have provisions for contracts to be ended without any liability to the employer if it so states in the contract. It's a mixed bag, but I can assure you that many contracts are silent on that, so if it is that an employer breaks that contract, an employee would have to exercise his legal rights,” he outlined.

Wan said work arrangements which become necessary due to a pandemic, such as the one the world is experiencing now, may not necessarily supersede all contractual arrangements between employers and employees.

“If it (a contract) is silent [on this issue], but the employer says the Government has mandated that we let people work from home for an indefinite period, and the person involved can't work from home, then they could possibly make that call to say, 'I'm going to put people on layoff, and after 120 days we review where everything is at, and if it's good, we bring you back, and if it's not, we are going to have to make you redundant,'” he explained.

He stressed that breaking contracts would not be the first option for employers, but emphasised also that layoffs going beyond the 120-day period are not lawful.

“That provision [in law] speaks to times like these, in a way, so that there is a chance for the company to try to save itself and also give the employee a chance to come back later if circumstances improve. So there are steps you can take aside from immediate termination,” he said.