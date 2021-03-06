JFJ seeking new executive director

Jamaicans For Justice (JFJ) is now looking for a new executive director to replace Rodje Malcolm who will demit office on April 1, 2021.

A news release from the human rights lobby group said that Malcolm is leaving after seven years of service to the organisation, the last three years of which he was executive director.

“Working with Jamaicans For Justice has provided me with profound opportunities for growth, innovation, and creativity. I am grateful for the ability to have worked in human rights and social justice advocacy and for the exposure it has afforded me,” a JFJ release quotes Malcolm.

“The time is right for new leadership capable of moving the organisation into its next chapter of work. To all the stakeholders, partners, and friends, I say thank you and goodbye,” Malcolm added.

This year, JFJ celebrates 22 years of working for a Jamaica where the rights of all are ensured.

“We remain dedicated to this service and look forward to what lies ahead,” JFJ said.