JGRA commended for campaign to reduce crashes
Minister of Science, Energy and Technology Fayval Williams has commended the Jamaica Gasolene Retailers' Association (JGRA) for its continued thrust to reduce fatalities on the nation's roadways.
Speaking Wednesday at the JGRA's Road Safety Month launch and Blood Drive at the FESCO Gas Station in Lydford, St Ann, Williams acknowledged the efforts of the association in partnering with Government to bring the road safety message to road users through its month-long initiative.
“As a major player in our petroleum industry, the JGRA has supported this initiative for over 30 years, and along with the Road Safety Unit, the Ministry of Transport and many partners, you have kept the road safety message at the forefront of the Jamaican consciousness, and for that you must be commended,” she said.
Williams, meanwhile, emphasised the need to reverse the current trend towards higher road fatalities.
“Locally, on a daily basis, road fatalities maim and rob the lives of so many promising men and women of this country. The news is even more devastating when we realise that the lives of our children, the future of this nation, have been lost in road accidents. For the past few years… more than 300 Jamaicans die annually on our nation's roads. That's 300 lives too many, she said.
The minister charged all road users to take personal responsibility for their safety on the nation's roadways, noting that “in addition to the emotional and personal losses that road crashes incur, the impact on our productivity, our economy and health care system is just as great”.
“As the energy minister, I have a personal interest in the road safety message. From the loading racks to the service stations, petroleum fuels our transport sector. It is my charge to every motorist that when you pull up to the pumps, fuel up to live, not to die. Too many lives are being lost on our nation's roads. Drive with care, be patient,” she urged.
President of the JGRA, Gregory Chung, said the association will continue to advocate for road safety in Jamaica.
Road Safety Month is being observed under the theme 'Road Safety for Life'.
