JHTA bats for COVID rapid testing but Tufton treads carefully

THE Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) is urging the Government to adopt a parallel testing strategy that incorporates both polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and rapid antigen testing for the novel coronavirus, as PCR testing alone has proven expensive and presents many challenges.

JHTA President Omar Robinson says PCR testing has proven accurate up to now, but that the process is too onerous and the wait time too long, and, according to him, “many of our active cases may have been the result of this gap”.

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton announced last week that Jamaica is now in the community spread phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, which means transmission sources have become extremely difficult to trace.

In a statement yesterday, Robinson argued that the science has advanced significantly, to now include rapid antigen testing that produces results in as little as 15 minutes. Robinson pointed out that Abbott Laboratories, for example, has produced an antigen test that gives results in just 15 minutes, with no instrumentation and using proven technology with demonstrated sensitivity of 97.1 per cent and specificity of 98.5 per cent in clinical study.

He said statistics such as these demonstrate that the sensitivity of this test is comparable to the PCR test.

But Dr Tufton says that although these increased approaches to testing are encouraging, his ministry is proceeding with caution to ensure the safety of the population.

Speaking on Monday at a press conference called by Prime Minister Andrew Holness to announce new measures to prevent and contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, Dr Tufton explained that the health ministry's ethics committee must first investigate and approve these testing technologies.

“That committee comprises technical experts who will take a new discovery, assess it, look at the approvals that have been had, whether in the country of origin [or] in the US or Europe; they don't just accept everything that is presented and then use it on the population, because that would be dangerous,” he said.

“So there are new inventions out there that we are looking at, but it is difficult to just impose them until you have sufficient approval, based on sufficient trials, and that's an ongoing process,” the health minister added.

Robinson emphasised that the US accounts for about 70 per cent of visitors to Jamaica, and that it is still challenging for Americans to get the mandated PCR test in some cities prior to their arrival on the island.

“It seems more than reasonable that a dual-testing strategy of both the PCR and an antigen test would be beneficial for the travel and tourism industry, and should be sought and implemented as soon as possible for Jamaica,” he stated.

Dr Tufton pointed out that the most recent and modern testing machine in the public health sector does provide “rapid” PCR testing, as it can, in fact, take up to five hours for results. However, he said waiting times can be extended based on a number of factors.

“When we say to persons it will take three days or more, there are other factors that go into the testing of samples,” he said, stressing that the ministry now uses the most efficient PCR rapid test, but that the rapid antibody test that takes about 15 to 30 minutes does not give the same information that clinicians need.

The PCR test shows if a person has an active coronavirus infection, giving an indication of the steps that should be taken, while an antigen test looks for antibodies that are developed by the immune system in response to the virus.

At the end of July, Abingdon Health's COVID-19 rapid antibody test was approved for professional use in the United Kingdom and the European Union, while the US Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Defense on August 27 awarded a contract for US$760 million to Abbott Laboratories for delivery of 150 million rapid COVID-19 antigen tests called BinaxNOW.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has already issued emergency use authorisation to Abbott for the US$5 rapid antigen test. At the same time, the agency has advised that at the onset of an infection when the immune response is still being developed, antibodies may not be detected, which means that the effectiveness of antigen tests are limited.

“This limits the test's effectiveness for diagnosing COVID-19, and this is one reason serology tests should not be used as the sole basis to diagnose COVID-19,” the FDA says on its website.