Jingles launches book A Reason for Living

A full house of enthusiastic and attentive book lovers, academics, those with interest in the culture, politics and social life of Jamaica in the 1960s, and long-time friends convened at Cafe 2A in St Andrew for the Jamaica book launch of Julian Jingles' novel A Reason For Living, last Wednesday.

Keynote speaker, Professor Emeritus Rupert Lewis of The University of the West Indies, opened by identifying the novel and the author highlighting the author's “pedigree as a journalist and author”. He laid out the central themes of the novel, a wealthy Jamaican family entangled in a “rebellion” in Jamaica fueled by the social and economic inequality and sufferings being experienced by the people, from a corrupt government, led by a “closet homosexual” president.

The Baxter family, whose wealth comes from real estate development, while having Howard, a gifted young artist, Ras Robin Pone his older cousin and a politician in the volatile west Kingston constituency, and their very close family friend and a brilliant medical student at the university, Bernaldo Lloyd, has its internal problems. The younger men immersed in “raw” sexual pursuits, and Howard's older sister Christine is disinherited by her father when he finds out she is engaged in a lesbian relationship, despite she being the only family member capable or interested in running the family business empire with her father Old Edmund Baxter.

Professor Lewis congratulated the author in the skills he exhibited in capturing the reality of the relationships and the social and cultural experiences of the period. He made comparisons with other books such as This Island Now by Peter Abrahams, written and published in 1966 about an island that has “a striking resemblance of Jamaica”, and The Wretched of the Earth by Franz Fanon, about post-revolution Algeria. He praised the dialogue, for him, a strong point of the novel. And said he could recognise characters in the novel who reminded him of people he recalled such as Ras Negus, who he describes as the only “true Rasta revolutionary”.

Dr Elaine “Molly” Wallace, former journalist, lecturer, and university administrator, spoke of the earlier times meeting “Jingles at the Gleaner Company, then on Harbour Street”, and his work covering the entertainment industry, specifically the emerging “reggae music business”.

She recalled that “even though he was not covering sports” that was the department he worked from, writing three columns in the Weekend Star, the weekday Gleaner and the Sunday Gleaner, essays on philosopher Bertrand Russell, and poet Williams Blake, and feature articles on leading Jamaican personalities such as Kapo, Dr Sam Street, and Dr Manley West and Dr Albert Lockhart while they were working on the “cancer curing properties” of Jamaica herbs, that led Jingles to receive a lead front-page story in the Gleaner, and his article picked up by Reuters News Agency, “all this before he was 22”. “He had a lot of self-confidence and knew he could write,” Dr Wallace said.

Master of ceremonies Colin Leslie also invited Dr Michael Barnett, UWI lecturer to speak on the novelist as a celebrated entertainment journalist.

Jingles begun working on his novel in 1966 at age 16, “and completed 85 per cent of it in three drafts in 1968 at age 19. Asked in the question and answer session what is his next book, the writer responded that it “certainly will not be a novel”, but he does have a book project working on. “But I have film projects ahead of that, one is a documentary on Jamaican popular music.”

The novel is available in Jamaica at Kingston Bookshop Ltd, and other leading bookstores.

It is available around the world via Amazon.com, Barnes&Noble.com, eBay.com, and URLink Publishing.com, the publishers.