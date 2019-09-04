JISCO/Alpart to be closed for upgrading by October

The Ministry of Transport and Mining yesterday confirmed that the second phase of the modernisation and expansion programme at the JISCO/Alpart plant will commence within the next 60 days.

The ministry said that the upgrade will result in a layoff of most of the staff at the refinery. However, it has been assured by the company that it will maintain a percentage of the workforce for maintenance, as well as to assist with the execution of the modernisation and expansion programme.

The Jamaica Observer had reported on August 15 that the future of hundreds of casual workers at the alumina plant in Nain, St Elizabeth, should be known by month-end, after consultations on improving production continued between the Government and the Chinese-owned company.

The Observer also reported on August 29 that the plant was being prepared for a temporary closure expected to commence by October, to accommodate a revamping likely to last some 18-24 months and affecting the majority of the 1,500 workers.

Sources had told the Observer that Chinese industrial group Jiuquan Iron & Steel Company Limited (JISCO) was determined that for the plant to meet its target of two million tonnes of alumina per annum — up from the current 1.6 million tonnes — it would require a full replacement of basic production equipment.

The necessary parts for the upgrading have been lying on the ground at JISCO/Alpart for several months now.

The release from the ministry noted that, despite spending some US$300 million on a process of initial rehabilitation and upgrading since purchasing the refinery from Russian firm UC Rusal in 2016, the new owners noted that a significantly more efficient plant was needed in order to increase production from the 1.65 million tonnes per year to two million tonnes per year.

The ministry also conceded that the refinery's energy use was extremely high, primarily as a result of its original design. One of the principal objectives of the modernisation programme to be conducted by JISCO is to lower the refinery's production cost, and increase its competitiveness.

“The Government of Jamaica has engaged, over the years, numerous initiatives to promote efficiency in the local alumina manufacturing industry, as a tool to induce economic growth. These mechanisms have focused on incentivising companies to improve the efficiency of their alumina refineries,” the ministry said.

The ministry also noted that its technical team had offered several options to JISCO during the modernisation discussions in Jamaica involving a team headed by new chairman of Jiuquan Iron & Steel Dexin Chin, which spent some time in Jamaica in August having discussions with stakeholders, including Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

The plant will reopen as a “Chinese-type” alumina plant using liquefied natural gas energy in 2020, our sources had stated.

The ministry said that the modernisation and expansion programme will be “one of the largest investments in the history of the country”.

It said that it will continue to monitor developments in the sector, “with the welfare of workers and the livelihood of communities being our primary concern”.

“We thank the workers, community and all stakeholders for the support given to this very important part of our economy over the years. Thanks must also be extended to JISCO for their long-term commitment to Jamaica and we look forward to a bright future,” the release concluded.