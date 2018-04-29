JLP's Tanya-Lee Williams celebrates in May Pen

Tanya-Lee Williams is the new Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) councillor for the May Pen North Division in the Clarendon Municipal Corporation.

Williams defeated People's National Party (PNP) candidate, Earl Blake by obtaining 1,324 votes to Blake's 397 in the by-election on Friday.

Williams had expressed confidence that loyal Labourites would not disappoint her but come out in their numbers to secure a traditionally strong JLP strong seat.

She told the Jamaica Observer that she planned on focusing on youth empowerment through skills training and to alleviate the stigma attached to some communities in the division.

Williams was optimistic that she would do well in filling the shoes that the late Melvin Jones had left after serving the division as a councillor and Justice of the Peace since 1998.

She also said she would be working alongside other councillors to fight against the recent flare-p in violent crimes that has been plaguing the North Clarendon Division.

Williams pointed out that she was unable to cast her vote because she was registered in the neighbouring Denbigh Division.

Centenarian Julia Kirby, who is 105 years old said she put her X beside the bell (symbol of the JLP) because she had been voting for the party for decades.

“A Labour make me where I am now and I will always support them even as I get older,” she said.

Kirby said her relationship with former councillor Jones – who died last year – also aided in her decision to support Williams in Friday's run-off and described him as a son.

“I was born as a Labourite and I am going to die as a Labourite. Tanya is a nice lady and I am confident that she will do well in the division,” said JLP supporter Denton Pinnock.

Meanwhile, Blake said he was not taking the loss to heart and he still had intentions to play his part in the community, especially helping to provide jobs for the unattached youth in the district.

The JLP now holds 14 divisions in the Clarendon Municipal Corporation to the PNP's eight.