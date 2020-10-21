JLP councillor dies from COVID-19

IRVIN “Louie” Brown, Jamaica Labour Party councillor of the Fellowship Division in East Portland, yesterday became one of the latest Jamaicans to die from COVID-19.

Brown, 61, who fell ill about a month ago, was initially hospitalised at the Port Antonio Hospital and then transferred to the St Ann's Bay Hospital, and later to the University Hospital of the West Indies, where he was placed in intensive care. During his stay at the hospital he showed signs of improvement but was not well enough to be sent home.

His family was distraught when they got news of his death yesterday.

Brown was described by a family member as a humble man who loved people and was always willing to go the extra mile to help others.

“I know him not as a selfish man but one who is always giving and very humble. He was one who was always for the poorer people and says, 'Is the poorer people mi a deal with now,' was on of his famous saying. Despite the challenges he always carries a smile and was a people person,” said the family member.

— Everard Owen