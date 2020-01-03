JLP denies misconduct in St Andrew Western internal election

THE Jamaica Labour party (JLP) has rejected reports that all was not well in its recent selection of a chairperson/caretaker for the St Andrew Western constituency.

The JLP's former chairman for the constituency Trevor Webb recently told the Jamaica Observer that there was disregard for due process in the selection of the standard-bearer for the party to contest the seat in the next general election.

According to the Webb camp, the run-off on September 30, at the Edith Dalton James High School in the constituency, failed to honour the standard process for holding JLP internal elections and was conducted using the wrong electorate list.

Webb had secured four votes in the run-off, while Kevin Taylor, a former People's National Party (PNP) councillor gained 52 votes and Dorlan Francis picked up 178 votes to emerge the party's new caretaker in the seat, which is held by the PNP's Anthony Hylton.

In a release yesterday, the JLP said there was nothing wrong with the selection process or the voters list used in the internal election.

According to the JLP, its constitution requires constituencies to be registered with the party's secretariat each March. The JLP noted that this registration is a requirement of the chairperson of the constituency (Webb) and this was not done.

“As such the list of workers registered with the EOJ (Electoral Office of Jamaica) from the last local government polls held in 2016 was the list used to facilitate the election. This list would have been registered by Mr Webb,” said the JLP in its release.

“This was discussed multiple times at meetings with Mr Webb and the other aspirants for the constituency and the relevant party officials,” added the JLP.

The party said it wanted to thank Webb, who lost to Hylton by more than 3,600 votes in the 2016 General Election, for his service as the constituency chairman over the years.

Webb's Campaign Director Matthew Voncross had previously chided the party for not providing support for the candidate after his 2016 defeat in a seat which he believes the JLP can win whenever Jamaicans return to the polls.

“Western St Andrew is traditionally a PNP seat, and it's not because of Anthony Hylton or that he has been doing anything exceptional. So, it has been pretty much a garrison seat though it's not set up physically or demographically as a garrison.

“When we contested [the 2016 General Election] 3,000-odd was cut off from the typical margin, [which is] a big deal. Unfortunately, however, [the performance] did not translate to corresponding support from the party moving forward to ensure that in the coming election it would have been easier to be able to take that seat,” Voncross told the Observer.

In congratulating Francis, who is set to become the latest JLP representative to attempt to unseat Hylton in a constituency which is seen as a PNP stronghold, the JLP declared that it “continues to uphold the principles of democracy and transparency in the management of its affairs”.

— Arthur Hall