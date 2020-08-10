JLP deputy leader predicts clean sweep of four parishes in west

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Deputy leader in charge of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Area Council Four, J C Hutchinson, says the party expects to make a clean sweep of four of the five parishes across the western region in the upcoming general election.

The party's Area Council Four comprises the parishes of Trelawny, St James, Hanover, Westmoreland and St Elizabeth, where there are 16 parliamentary seats.

In the February 2016 General Election, the JLP won nine of those seats — Trelawny Southern, St James East Central, St James North West, St James Central, St James West Central, Hanover Eastern, St Elizabeth North Western, St Elizabeth South Eastern and St Elizabeth South West. The People's National (PNP) won the remaining seven seats.

Speaking to the Jamaica Observer yesterday following the JLP's Central Executive meeting at the Montego Bay Convention Centre, Hutchinson said that his party is poised to take all the seats up for grabs in the parishes of Trelawny, St James, Hanover and St Elizabeth.

“As far as Area Council Four is concerned, we feel that we are going to be doing extremely well. Looking at the five parishes, St Elizabeth is one where we now have three seats, and I feel confident that we will take St Elizabeth North East,” Hutchinson said.

That constituency has been represented by PNP since 1989.

“Where Hanover is concerned we have one [seat] there (Hanover Eastern), but we are doing some good work in Hanover Western, all we need to do now is to put a little more organisation in place there, and so, we expect to take that seat as well,” said Hutchinson.

The parish of St James, he stressed, where the JLP won four of the five parliamentary seats in the last general election, is a “foregone conclusion”, said Hutchinson.

And the veteran politician added that while there are “a few hitches” in the constituency of Trelawny Northern, where newcomer attorney Tova Hamilton will face the PNP's Victor Wright, he is confident that the JLP will win.

Turning to the parish of Westmoreland, Hutchinson said, “there could be some surprises there”.

He also pointed to a likely JLP win in Westmoreland Central, now represented by the PNP's Dwayne Vaz. The JLP won four of the five divisions in the 2016 local government election in that constituency.