JLP launches scholarships, bursaries on 76th anniversary

The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) on Monday launched five annual scholarships and 126 bursaries as part of the celebration of its 76th anniversary.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who was the main speaker at the function held at the Spanish Court Hotel in New Kingston, told the gathering that while the bursaries will be limited annually to relatives of party members, the five scholarships will be open to all Jamaicans irrespective of political affiliation.

“These are national scholarships, so it is quite possible that members of the PNP could apply…that is our commitment to education,” Holness.

The scholarships named after five JLP prime ministers are: the Sir Alexander Bustamante scholarship in mathematics and computer sciences; the Donald Sangster scholarship in agriculture; the Hugh Shearer scholarship in engineering; the Edward Seaga scholarship in economics; and the Bruce Golding scholarship in the sciences.

They will range from $700,000 to $1.7 million for a period of up to three years, and will be tenable at The University of the West Indies, the University of Technology, and Northern Caribbean University.

Holness explained that they will be available nationally to individuals with a strong record in academic achievement, who demonstrate a concern for others and a commitment to community and country, as well as strong leadership potential and exemplary character.

He said that the subject areas covered by the scholarships were carefully selected, and did not include the traditional areas because they are designed to strategically support the national cause.

He explained that the bursaries, however, will be for JLP members and that there would be 10 additional bursaries for members of the JLP youth movements — Generation 2000 (G2K) and Young Jamaica. The bursaries will value $200,000 each.

“That will not fully cover the cost of tuition, but it will significantly offset the cost of most courses of study,” he noted.

The selection committee will be headed by Senator Ransford Braham and will include Professor Dr Lloyd Waller, who was promoted to professor of digital transformation policy and governance at the University of the West Indies (Mona).

The JLP was founded on July 8, 1943.