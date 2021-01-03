JLP mourns passing of activist Tyrone Robinson

THE Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) has said it is deeply saddened at the death of businessman and one of its key political organisers, Tyrone Robinson.

Robinson died last night after battling illness over the past few weeks. He was 58 years old.

Initial reports are that the businessman and board chairman of the North East Regional Health Authority had died in Florida from complications associated with COVID-19. He had taken his mother to Florida for medical treatment, reports said.

In reacting to news of Robinson's death, prime minister and JLP leader, Andrew Holness said: “Tyrone was not only a key stalwart for the JLP who gave yeoman service, particularly in the nothern belt of the island, he was committed to the development of his country through service on several public boards, including being chairman of the North East Regional Health Authority, up until the time of his death.

“Tyrone had a great love for the people of St Ann and, as a member of the business community there, he consistently contributed to various philanthropic efforts. He will be remembered as a kind, gentle and humble soul.”

In expressing his horror at Robinson's passing, the JLP leader has since extended “sincere condolence” to Robinson's family and close friends, the JLP statement said..

Holness also noted that from reports, Robinson had developed complications after testing positive for COVID-19, and urged all Jamaicans to recognise that the disease remains “a serious threat to our lives and livelihoods”.