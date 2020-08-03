JLP outperforms PNP in favourability ratings among poll respondents

Both the governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and the Opposition People's National Party (PNP) have seen a five percentage points increase in their favourability ratings over the last four months, veteran pollster Bill Johnson is reporting.

However, the JLP has maintained a 26 percentage points lead over the PNP in two polls conducted March 12-15, 2020 and July 9-12, 2020.

Both polls were commissioned by the Jamaica Observer, but the March survey was not published due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Jamaica. Johnson used a sample size of 1,200 voting-age Jamaicans in both surveys, which have a sampling error of plus or minus 2.5 per cent.

In the July poll, 55 per cent of respondents said they had a favourable opinion of the JLP, an increase of five percentage points on the March survey. Twenty-four per cent said they had an unfavourable opinion of the ruling party in July, while 21 per cent said they were not sure.

The July poll also found that 29 per cent of respondents said they had a favourable opinion of the PNP, up five percentage points from March. At the same time, those who said they had an unfavourable opinion of the PNP remained at 46 per cent in both surveys, while those who said they were not sure dropped from 27 per cent in March to 21 per cent in July.

“Overall favourable perceptions of each party increased by five points since our March survey, however favourable perceptions of the JLP continue to outnumber those of the PNP by almost a 2 to 1 majority,” Johnson pointed out.

The pollster also said that when his researchers asked which party would do the most to improve the educational system in Jamaica, the JLP emerged with “a 2½ to 1 majority”.

Johnson said, too, that the survey found “a 3 to 1 majority believe the policies of the JLP would do more to create jobs in the next few years than the PNP”, while “a 2½ majority think the JLP would do a better job of reducing crime and violence than the PNP”.

“Another 2½ majority think the JLP would do a better job than the PNP in managing the country's finances,” Johnson said, adding that the survey also found that “a 2 to 1 plurality think the JLP would do a better job than the PNP in helping the poor people”.

Additionally, Johnson said “a 2 to 1 plurality” of respondents “think the JLP is more honest and least corrupt than the PNP”.

Question:

Generally speaking, do you have a favourable or an unfavourable opinion about the Jamaica Labour Party?



Answers:

March 12-15 July 9-12

Favourable 50% 55%

Unfavourable 23% 24%

Not Sure 27% 21%

Question:

What about the People's National Party, generally speaking, do you have a favourable or an unfavourable opinion about it?



Answers:

March 12-15 July 9-12

Favourable 24% 29%

Unfavourable 46% 46%

Not Sure 30% 25%

Question:

Speaking of the two political parties, which of the two — the JLP or the PNP — do you think would do the most to improve the educational

system in Jamaica?



Answers:

March 12-15 July 9-12

JLP 52% 54%

PNP 20% 21%

The Same 11% 10%

Don't Know 17% 15%

Question:

Which of the parties do you think would do a better job of managing the country's finances — the JLP or the PNP?



Answers:

March 12-15 July 9-12

JLP 50% 53%

PNP 19% 20%

The Same 10% 9%

Don't Know 21% 18%

Question:

Which of the parties do you think has policies that will create the most jobs in the next five years or so — the JLP or the PNP?



Answers:

March 12-15 July 9-12

JLP 53% 55%

PNP 16% 18%

The Same 11% 10%

Don't Know 20% 17%

Question:

Which of the parties do you think would do a better job of helping the poor people of Jamaica — the JLP or the PNP?



Answers:

March 12-15 July 9-12

JLP 48% 48%

PNP 24% 24%

The Same 10% 12%

Don't Know 18% 16%

Question:

Which of the parties do you think would do the better job of reducing crime and violence — the JLP or the PNP?



Answers:

March 12-15 July 9-12

JLP 39% 46%

PNP 18% 18%

The Same 16% 16%

Don't Know 27% 20%

Question:

Which of the parties do you think is the most honest and the least corrupt — the JLP or the PNP?



Answers:

March 12-15 July 9-12

JLP 28% 37%

PNP 12% 16%

The Same 30% 27%

Don't Know 30% 20%

