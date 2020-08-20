JLP places responsibility on COVID-19 safety officers

CAMPAIGN spokesperson for the ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Kamina Johnson Smith says the party will closely monitor any developments relating to a spike in COVID-19 cases linked to the 2020 General Election campaign.

Concerns have been raised about public safety following Tuesday's Nomination Day activities across the island, which saw safety protocols being grossly ignored as supporters of both the JLP and the Opposition People's National Party threw caution to the wind, carrying on in usual campaign fashion. Many did not wear masks, nor was there physical distancing among the throngs of supporters.

Speaking at a virtual JLP press conference yesterday from the party headquarters on Belmont Road in Kingston, Johnson Smith said, “We have to continue to monitor and see if there is any development that is coming out of the campaign activities in terms of the COVID numbers. Thus far the higher numbers that have been experienced have been within the quarantine areas.

The sporadic numbers which are to be anticipated, as part of how the virus is operating, have not shown any direct connection at this point to campaign activities, but we are monitoring to see if there will need to be any adjustment in how we are conducting the campaign."

She stressed that the party is aware of the risks and is therefore on high alert for any correlation between an increase in infections and campaigning activities.“We are hoping that persons will understand that we are serious about monitoring and this is why the party has actually instructed candidates to put in place COVID-19 safety officers on their teams. The persons are responsible for managing the process, and ensuring that the gathering rule is being observed, at least in approximate nature. They're responsible to ensure that people have masks, are wearing them, [and] have sanitisers,” she stated.

The campaign spokesperson also noted that Prime Minister Andrew Holness, in particular, is seeking to ensure that his team is dispatched ahead of motorcades and insist that the appropriate protocols are in place, before he stops along the campaign trail.

Meanwhile, Minister Olivia “Babsy” Grange, also a spokesperson for the campaign, noted that the party had on Tuesday nominated among its 63 candidates 18 impressive women, the most ever nominated by a political party in the island. “We believe we have the better team, the stronger team, the credible team,” she remarked.

The JLP also yesterday outlined its achievements for the last four-and-a-half years it has been in power. Johnson Smith said the party had not only delivered on its flagship $1.5-million income tax promise but had also reduced general consumption tax and kept faithful to a plethora of other commitments.

