JLP, PNP scale down as JMEA calls for end to physical campaigning

THE leaders of the country's two major political parties — the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and the People's National Party (PNP) — have indicated that they will be scaling down traditional election campaign activities in response to the spike in COVID-19 cases across the island.

There have been widespread concerns over the past week about a further surge in the island's growing infection rate, following nomination day activities which saw party supporters largely ignoring public safety guidelines.

In fact, the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA) yesterday urged the two political parties to desist from all physical campaigning with immediate effect, suggesting that it should be mandated through the Disaster Risk Management Act.

“As a country, we have made months of sacrifice and showed early signs of recovery from the effects of the initial wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Jamaica and our people cannot afford a major lockdown. If our people are not disciplined enough to abide by the protocols, then our leaders must do what is right for the country, finding the balance between lives and livelihoods,” JMEA said in a release. “We note the increasing difficulty in enforcing the protocols. Embarking on our usual style of 'old school' political campaigning will place added pressure on our key front-line workers and infrastructure.”

On Sunday, Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton said Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who is the JLP leader, has decided to suspend his traditional political campaigning activities to reduce the possibility of a further spread of the potentially deadly virus. He was speaking at a virtual press conference.

“He has indicated, based on what is happening with the COVID numbers and also the risks associated with campaigning, that, as of today, he is suspending his own campaign activities, meaning the traditional approach to campaigning. And, he certainly will be asking the country, generally, and his own political organisation, to abide by that approach,” Tufton said.

“What that would mean is that persons would be engaged in the administrative component of preparing for an election day activity, but the typical approach to campaigning, to meetings and motorcades, and so on, he will not be engaged in those traditional activities,” he explained.

JLP campaign spokesperson Kamina Johnson Smith also noted at a recent press conference that the party will closely monitor any spike in COVID-19 cases that may be linked to the September 3 General Election campaigning.

Yesterday, the Opposition PNP signalled that it was making changes to its own campaign in light of the spread of the virus.

“The party will be suspending its... large motorcades and drive-throughs immediately, to minimise the instance of any large gatherings,” the PNP said in a statement.

Its general secretary, Julian Robinson, said: “These activities have proven to be difficult in the enforcement of social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols.”

He said the PNP's campaign teams would ramp up the distribution of voters' guides to electors and continue house-to-house engagement as part of its electioneering in constituencies.

The PNP also called on the Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) to provide dedicated lines, seats and tents, at voting clusters for senior citizens during the voting process, and to ensure that there is no undue deterrent to the elderly exercising their democratic right.

The general secretary called on PNP supporters and citizens, generally, to support the COVID-19 protocols laid down for the election process.

“The present increase in cases is serious and we want everybody to remain well and be here for the September 3 General Election. That can only be achieved by compliance with the health and campaigning protocols, as well [as by] following guidelines communicated to the public from time to time,” Robinson stated.

At the same time, he urged the EOJ to ensure that sanitising stations are within the precincts of the polling facilities, to encourage adherence to the guidelines.