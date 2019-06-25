JLP supporters out in numbers for 'Papa Eddie'

They could not get inside the Holy Trinity Cathedral Sunday for the funeral service of former Prime Minister Edward Seaga, but that did not prevent thousands of Jamaica Labour Party supporters from coming out to say farewell to the man many called “Papa Eddie”. Here are some highlights:

