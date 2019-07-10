JLP warns aspirants against unethical behaviour

JAMAICA Labour Party (JLP) general secretary Dr Horace Chang says that he has met with aspiring party candidates for the next general election, and has warned them against unethical behaviour.

“[We] reaffirmed the party's commitment to integrity and ethical behaviour by all those who aspire to become candidates for the JLP,” Dr Chang told the party's 76th anniversary event at the Spanish Court Hotel in New Kingston, Monday night.

“They were advised that the party will hold them to the highest standards of financial accountability and moral conduct at all times, and that it would impact significantly on their going forward as candidates,” he told guests at the function which recalled the founding of the party by the National Hero Sir Alexander Bustamante on July 8, 1943.

Chang, who is also minister of national security, made the announcement amidst persisting allegations in the media of unethical behaviour made against former Minister of Education, Youth and Information Ruel Reid.

He said that the issue is an “urgent” one, and the aspiring candidates should bear it in mind “because it is the Labour Party that initiated the legislative framework for good integrity in this country”.

The party and Government have also been rocked by scandals at the State-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, and other agencies under the energy ministry, which led to the resignation of then minister Andrew Wheatley.

Chang noted that the original contractor general legislation was initiated during the 1980s, when former party leader Bruce Golding was minister of construction. He noted that Golding, who attended the function, also saw to the addition of the Charter of Rights to the Jamaican Constitution, and that it was the current JLP administration which passed the Integrity Commission Bill in Parliament, as well as legislation to make the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) an autonomous body.

“The JLP has a distinguished history in initiating legislation for good governance, transparency and integrity. We can be proud of that and we need to remind our young recruits and new members, at a time like this, that this is what the JLP is all about,” Chang stated.

Additionally, he noted that the party is yet to conclude its selection of candidates for the next general election, but that they would be reminded that “the country expects performance from the JLP”.

He said that the party has to restore hope to the people, and ensure that independent voters see the JLP has the better alternative, with a better leader and better qualities, “so that we can offer hope to our people in a manner in which they can feel confident to come out and support this party for a second third and fourth term”.

“A united Labour Party is unbeatable, and if we maintain our good governance and we do so with integrity, and ethically, we will get there,” Chang added.

However, he said that there was much work to be done to take the party into a second term.

– Balford Henry