JMEA congratulates newly elected Gov't

THE Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA) has congratulated Prime Andrew Holness and the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) on their decisive win in Thursday's general election.

“Jamaica is at a critical juncture, given the current domestic and global challenges being faced. However, despite these challenges there are significant opportunities available to diversify and strengthen our economic base,” the JMEA said in a statement last night.

“We believe this is a time that calls for purpose-driven, unifying and effective leadership, one that supports the best interest of the nation and honours the trust of the Jamaican people,” said the group.

It continued: “As the newly elected Government gets ready to put into action its mandate of building a stronger Jamaica, the continued development of the productive sector must be a priority and the commitments made in the manifesto to expand manufacturing, agriculture and export must be undertaken.”

It said that it stands ready to work with the Government and offers its full support as the Administration leads the charge of building a stronger and prosperous Jamaica, leading to inclusive and equitable growth for all Jamaicans.