JN assures it will continue to serve members in the UK

JAMAICA National (JN) yesterday reassured its members in the United Kingdom (UK) that the transfer of daily operations from its representative office to Jamaica will enhance and improve service.

The company, which has been serving Jamaicans in the UK for more than 30 years, was responding to a claim made in London that the move was tantamount to a stepping away from its members there.

“As with other industries, events prior to and during 2020 have driven us to review our operations and how we provide services to our members,” JN said in a news release.

“The Elephant and Castle Shopping Centre in London, where our main representative office was located, was closed and the location was, therefore, no longer available to JN.

“In addition, the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has rendered it challenging to offer services from a physical location. Since March we have been serving our members remotely via telephone and they have been accessing our online banking services during this time. In light of this and our strategic objective to move towards digital services, a decision was made to transfer the daily operations of the representative office to Jamaica, allowing customers to be served virtually by our dedicated team in our call centre,” the company explained.

It said that by making this decision, it is “not in any way alienating or stepping away” from its customers in the United Kingdom. “In fact, we believe this new approach to providing service will allow us to support them even more efficiently,” JN said.

The company also said that tomorrow it will launch “the first Caribbean-owned bank in the United Kingdom that will allow us to extend our services to members of the Caribbean community in the UK, offering loans and savings”.

The new bank, JN added, will be largely a digital bank and will serve a much larger segment of the Caribbean population in the UK.

“In our application to the regulators, we indicated that the bank will also serve as the first step in establishing correspondent banking services in the future,” said JN, which received its UK banking licence on December 12, 2019.

“The new bank is a distinct entity from the JN Bank UK Representative Office. We will continue to serve as a bridge between Jamaica and the UK for members who have accounts with JN Bank in Jamaica,” the company explained.

“We are excited about our new approach to serving our members and customers, who now have the option to maintain their deposits in the UK and also in Jamaica. It will deliver greater service to them as they will be afforded more choices, convenience and safety to do their business,” the company added.