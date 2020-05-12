JN bolsters nurses' fight against COVID-19

JAMAICA National Group last Thursday handed over $1.5 million to the Nurses' Association of Jamaica (NAJ) to assist the country's nurses' in their fight against spread of the novel coronavirus.

The donation was made through the company's recently announced welfare fund to support Jamaicans in their response to the effects of the disease.

Speaking during the JN Circle Catch Up virtual series broadcast, via Jamaica National Group's Facebook page, president of the NAJ Carmen Johnson said the money will be used to further protect nurses from exposure to the infectious disease.

“Our greatest concern is that we do not want our members to be overly exposed to COVID-19,” she pointed out. “Therefore, what we have agreed to do with that money is to source cloth masks for all our nurses, and we want to ensure that they have pockets so that they can change the filter,” she said after accepting the donation.

In the meantime, the NAJ president pointed out that discrimination against nurses from the public and within health care facilities themselves continues to be a challenge for its members, although there has been some improvement in attitudes.

“The greatest challenge that we have presently is twofold. One is the fact that we still have some level of discrimination, both in and out of the care facilities, and the reason we are getting is because of the fear factor. Persons fear catching COVID-19 and one of the things is that they see our nurses as the transmission mode of the disease,” she related.

She noted that the attitudes of taxi drivers towards nurses have improved and nurses are no longer being shunned by operators, but she said the 6:00 pm to 6:00 am curfew poses a challenge to those who need to access transportation, especially in rural areas.

Beyond those challenges, however, Johnson said members of the public need to play their part to keep the number of COVID-19 cases down. She pointed out that a number of people have not been taking the pandemic seriously because of the low number of deaths.

“We can't wait until our numbers start to surge and our deaths increase, as we see happening elsewhere on our television, or hear on our radios. Therefore, everyone needs to really start playing their part, practise proper hand-washing hygiene, but most of all, stay home if you don't have to come out,” she urged.

The JN Circle Catch Up will this week continue to focus on coping during the pandemic.