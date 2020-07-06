JN Foundation donates to Missionaries Of the Poor

Missionaries Of the Poor (MOP), the Catholic charity that cares for the country's poor and dispossessed, last month received 500 care packages of basic food items, toiletries, canned food and household cleaning products to help beneficiaries cope with the effects of COVID-19.

The JN Foundation made the presentation to MOP representatives at a dedicated warehouse on Marcus Garvey Drive in Kingston, on Tuesday, June 9.

Elijah Kujur Mop, who received the packages on behalf of the charity, lauded the generosity of the JN Foundation.

“We appreciate this contribution given by the JN Foundation, which will assist us to meet the needs of our homes. Whatever was lacking, this contribution will go a far way to sustain us,” he said.

Missionaries Of the Poor operates six homes in Jamaica caring for 500 people, comprised of elderly, mentally challenged, the disabled and children. The homes are located on Hanover Street, Laws Street, High Holborn Street, and Heroes' Circle in downtown, Kingston and Golden Spring in St Andrew.

Onyka Barrett Scott, general manager of JN Foundation, said the donation was in response to the needs of the organisation, which plays a critical role in community outreach programmes across the country.

“We are happy to be in a position to partner with Missionaries Of the Poor in a meaningful way. We recognise that no one has been spared from the fallout from COVID-19; and organisations, such as Missionaries Of the Poor, are well placed to help us respond to the needs of the most marginalised in the society,” Barrett-Scott said.

“Therefore, we chose to give tangible items, such as food packages and cleaning agents, which will assist the organisation to care for the residents of the various homes,” she added.

Brother Kujur Mop pointed out that the missionaries have been fortunate, in that none of the people in their homes have been infected by the coronavirus. However, he noted that some outreach programmes are curtailed, given the nature of the virus.

He said the supplies of the organisation were negatively affected as a result of COVID-19, because it depends heavily on 'in kind' donations, which have reduced in the last few months.

The charity was founded in 1981 by Father Richard Ho Lung and named Brothers of the Poor. Initially, it consisted of four members. Later, the organisation was approved by the Bishop of Kingston and the name changed to Missionaries Of the Poor.

The organisation started its work in a government-run house for the homeless, destitute, and aged, where it succeeded in opening the consciousness of the public to the needs and struggles of the poor. It continued its work with prisoners and helped bring to light the need for rehabilitation among prisoners, not mere isolation.

The community thus began with two successful projects in its early years. Since its founding, MOP has received both Papal and Episcopal approval for its work and constitutions. Today, the Order has more than 550 brothers, who serve in nine missions around the world.

JN Foundation's contribution was also in support of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica COVID-19 Jamaica Response Fund, which is aimed at meeting the needs of citizens and mitigating the threats associated with the pandemic by distributing aid to areas that need it the most.