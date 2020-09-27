JN Foundation offers tertiary scholarships

The JN Foundation is offering 15 one-year tertiary scholarships to attend universities and colleges in Jamaica.

The deadline for the submission of application is October 5, and perspective applicants are invited to access the application on the JN Foundation's website at https://www.jnfoundation.com/jn-scholarships/.

To be eligible for the scholarships, applicants must be: Jamaican; must have completed one year at one of the eligible institutions; and applicants should have a minimum grade point average (GPA) of 3.0.

Other requirements are that applicants must have a relationship with a JN Group company for at least one year, either as: a member/customer or be a client of JN Bank, JN Fund Managers, JN General Insurance, JN Life Insurance, JN Small Business Loans, Jamaica Automobile Association or JN Money Services.

The applicant should be a student at any of the following institutions: The University of the West Indies; the Northern Caribbean University; the Edna Manley School of the Visual and Performing Arts; the College of Agriculture, Science & Education; or, the University of the Commonwealth Caribbean and teachers' colleges.

Onyka Barrett Scott, general manager of the JN Foundation, said that one of the priority areas of the JN Foundation is education; and, that the foundation welcomes the opportunity to contribute to molding young Jamaicans, to give them a chance to achieve their full potential.

“These scholarship offers are an investment in our future, because an educated population is the foundation of every community and the future of every economy,” she said.

These tertiary scholarships are the most recent education offering by the JN Foundation, which awarded 35 students with five-year scholarships in August, in recognition of their outstanding performance in this year's Primary Exit Profile (PEP).

The PEP cohort consisted of one recipient from each parish and county, while 18 are children of employees of The Jamaica National Group.

Concurrently, more than 100 other students, who are at various stages in their five-year scholarship award, had their scholarship renewed for the new school year.