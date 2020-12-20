JN Fund Managers supports GensUprising Foundation

Malcolm Martin, 24, believes in giving back, empowering others, and has been doing so since he was 16 years old, when he was attending Jamaica College.

Martin, chairman and founder of the GensUprising Foundation, said that he and his executive team decided to formalise this initiative; and as such, started the foundation, which provides assistance to young men in the community of Maxfield Park, in St Andrew.

“I have always had a passion to help others, especially males, because there is not much focus on young men. It's as if the society put them aside; and say, 'develop yourself, you are a man, take care of yourself'. But men also need support; and as the Bible said, 'iron sharpeneth iron',” he said.

Martin, who is also a proof operations officer at the Proof Unit at JN Bank, said that the foundation is a big brother club providing positive mentorship, employment opportunities, skills training, educational enhancements, tutoring and community service.

He stated that the foundation has been successful so far, in respect of its employment initiatives, where young men and some women are placed in jobs in the community.

“To date, some 17 persons have had job interviews; and about seven of them have started working, and we are grateful for that,” he informed.

Martin and the members of his team are celebrating the fact that JN Fund Managers, a member company of The Jamaica National Group, has donated a laptop computer to the foundation.

This computer will be used by the foundation to prepare resumes, cover letters and to assist those students who need help with their assignments.

“This donation will go a long way in assisting our programmes. The intention is to acquire at least six computers and some tablets,” he informed.

Sharon Whitelocke, deputy general manager of JN Fund Managers with oversight for digitisation and information technology, said that the company was happy to assist the foundation.

“The GensUprising Foundation should be commended for starting this initiative in the community. We were happy to come on board and to provide support by way of resources,” she pointed out.

“We are confident that GensUprising Foundation will use this laptop to enhance the capacity of community members and we hope to continue to support in other ways,” she added.

Martin disclosed that the foundation has also partnered with the HEART/Trust NSTA to provide skills training for the young men and that training will commence in January 2021.

The foundation, in partnership with the Social Development Commission (SDC), has organised entrepreneurship workshops for the young men, whom he said needed assistance to formalise getting their entrepreneurship ideas off the ground.

“We are grateful to the SDC for coming on board, working with the community to provide another opportunity for the young men to branch out and become contributors to society and not only beneficiaries,” he maintained.