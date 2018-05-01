JN says second annual expo in Canada a success

The second annual Jamaica National Group Exposition, held at Pearson Convention Centre in Brampton, Canada on April 28, was a resounding success, the company said in a news release yesterday.

“Thousands of patrons entered the expo as soon as the doors were opened at 9:00 am, as they sought to access services provided by The Jamaica National Group and its 40 exhibitors, comprising Government of Jamaica agencies, housing developers, and real estate agents.

Retired nursing aide Gladys James-Reynolds described the expo as an excellent initiative. A first-time patron, she said she was not deterred by the long queues at the booths.

“I needed information about property investment and life insurance, and I found the JN Expo very informative. I was also able to ask questions and received answers from government agencies, such as the Passport Immigration & Citizenship Agency and the Registrar General's Department,” she said.

However, the high point of the expo for James-Reynolds was when she won tickets for two to Jamaica, courtesy of The Jamaica National Group.

“I'm so excited!” she declared, shortly after receiving her prize from Earl Samuels, chief development finance officer, who was representing Earl Jarrett, chief executive officer of The Jamaica National Group and chief patron of the expo.

Representatives of PICA and the RGD said they were overwhelmed by the high number of requests for applications for passports, citizenship, unconditional landing status and birth certificates.

“The day... gave me an excellent perspective of the Jamaican Diaspora in Canada,” said Andrew Wynter, chief executive officer of PICA.

He said that 90 per cent of the requests were applications for passports and the other 10 per cent were about citizenship and unconditional landing.

Deidre English Gosse, chief executive officer of the RGD, was equally satisfied. “This is an excellent initiative. The crowd was overwhelming,” she said. “Overall, the event was better organised than last year, and I was very impressed.”

Representatives of Tax Administration Jamaica, who were participating in the expo for the first time, said they were surprised by the number of patrons.

Dave Jeffrey, deputy commissioner general in charge of operations at TAJ, said that many of the requests were for new Tax Registration Numbers (TRN); reprints of TRNs, as well as replacements and searches for property tax data.

The second leg of the expo was held in Montreal at Hotel Ruby Foo's yesterday.

According to Jerrold Johnson, chief representative officer at the JN Canada Representative Office, the expo was expanded to Montreal in response to requests to provide more Jamaicans residing in Canada with the opportunity to explore investment in their homeland.

The event was staged under the theme 'Connect, Learn, Grow'.