PHOTO: JN, UTech sign MOU

Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Jamaica National Group Earl Jarrett (right) and Professor Colin Gyles, acting president of University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech), sign a memorandum of understanding on academic programme and research for drought solutions. Sharing in the moment are Professor Carol Archer (standing at left) of UTech and Claudine Allen, general manager of JN Foundation.

