Jobs coming despite COVID-19, says Wan

While noting that projected job losses and economic contraction as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic is still “inevitable”, president of the Jamaica Employers Federation (JEF) David Wan says he has anecdotal evidence of some bright spots in the economy.

Yesterday the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) reported that the economy contracted by an estimated 18 per cent for the April to June quarter, relative to the corresponding period last year.

PIOJ Director General Dr Wayne Henry, in his quarterly report, said the out-turn was largely due to the impact of the coronavirus and measures implemented to contain its spread.

He noted that there was weakened consumer demand associated with lower income due to job losses and reduced work hours and continued slowdown in construction-related activities.

According to Henry, the goods producing industry contracted by an estimated seven per cent, with activities in the services industry declining by 20.6 per cent.

In addition, he said the agriculture sector declined by 8.5 per cent; manufacturing, 2.9 per cent; and construction, three per cent while four of the five sub-sectors in the services industry, declined, with hotels and restaurants falling by 87.5 per cent.

The PIOJ was unable to undertake the scheduled Labour Force Survey in April due to the restrictions implemented to manage the spread of COVID-19.

But Wan yesterday told the Jamaica Observer that despite the COVID-19 sparked economic contractions, some companies — including fast food entities — are hiring more because of greater demand for their services.

“We are not surprised about the fast food [sector] because more people want the service being delivered. Other [examples] that we have heard of [include] some sanitisation companies... getting more and more work because more and more people are sanitising their homes and offices; so we have heard of some expansion in that area,” said Wan even as he pointed out that the JEF has no figures to support those claims.

“The other companies that should be doing well — even though I have not heard myself — are the ones dealing in medical disposables such as PPEs (personal protective equipment) as well as other disposable medical equipment. Those companies should be experiencing growth,” the JEF head pointed out.

He said other companies such as manufacturers of food items have also “done well”. Wan further noted that new jobs are also being created.

“We have seen a lot of ads for contact tracers from the Ministry of Health; that is an occupation that didn't exist before,” noted Wan.

In the meantime, Andre Roper, brand manager for Restaurants of Jamaica, operators of KFC and Pizza Hut, in an interview with Jamaica Observer's sister radio station The Edge yesterday, said his company was among the few on a recruitment drive despite reduced fortunes brought on by the pandemic.

“Naturally we have seen a downturn in sales over the last few months but we still are blessed. We see the impact COVID has had on many other businesses and we are very fortunate in the sense that our customers continue to come to us. There continues to be a significant and continuous demand for KFC and Pizza Hut products.

”We are committed to forging ahead, pushing ahead and creating employment opportunities. We still have a business to run, we do have customers to provide for, we do have team members who depend on us, we do have opportunities for numerous positions within the company at this time, we do have positions available both at KFC and Pizza Hut,” Roper told Top of the Morning host Richie B.

According to Roper, both entities are actively seeking restaurant managers and supervisors as well as team members to man the stores, along with delivery riders.

Restaurants of Jamaica operates 38 KFC restaurants and 13 Pizza Hut outfits island wide, employing more than 2,000 people.

Roper said the latest drive seeks to fill “a couple hundred positions at least across the island”.