John Graham, Symone Mayhew admitted to the Inner Bar
Distinguished attorney Patrick Foster, Queen's Counsel (right), congratulates attorneys John Graham and Symone Mayhew on being officially admitted to the Inner Bar at a ceremony held at the Supreme Court in Kingston earlier this month.
The two new Queen's Counsel are highly respected by their colleagues who congratulated them heartily at the ceremony. Graham, who was called to the bar in October 1978, has been practising continuously for 41 years.
He has an impressive record as an attorney, having appeared in various courts in Jamaica, including the Supreme Court and the Appeal Court. He has also argued cases at the Judicial Committee of the United Kingdom Privy Council.
Mayhew was admitted to the bar in 1977 and has worked in both the private and public bar. She was a member of the Attorney General's Chambers between 2001 and 2007 and appeared at all levels of the court system, including the Privy Council and the Caribbean Court of Justice.
(Photo: Garfield Robinson)
