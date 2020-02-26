John Graham, Symone Mayhew appointed Queen's Counsels

Two attorneys were admitted to the inner bar on Monday night, bringing to five the number of lawyers appointed Queen's Counsel (QC) since January.

The two new QCs are John Graham and Symone Mayhew.

Graham, who was called to the bar in October 1978, has been practising continuously for 41 years.

The Cornwall College past student, who served as head boy for the academic year 1972-73, gave early notice of his brilliance in the legal profession when he was judged the most outstanding student during his first and second years at Norman Manley Law School over the period 1976-78.

Graham has an impressive record as an attorney, having appeared in various courts in Jamaica, including the Supreme Court and the Appeal Court. He has also argued cases at the Judicial Committee of the United Kingdom Privy Council.

Currently, he is the proprietor of John G Graham and Company and before that was a partner at Patterson, Phillipson and Graham; partner at Vaccianna, Whittingham, Williams and Graham; and associate at Myers, Fletcher and Gordon.

He has been a member of the Disciplinary Committee of the General Legal Council for the past 10 years, a past president of Kingston Cricket Club, and past president of Cornwall College Old Boys' Association.

Mayhew was admitted to the bar in 1977 and has worked in both the private and public bar. She was a member of the Attorney General's Chambers between 2001 and 2007 and appeared at all levels of the court system, including the Privy Council and the Caribbean Court of Justice.

Mayhew has been an associate tutor at Norman Manley Law School since 2009 and serves on several of the General Legal Council's committees.

In addition to the Attorney General's Chambers, Mayhew practised at Patrick Bailey and Company; and Nunes Scholefield Deleon and Company.

Last month, defence counsel Peter Champagnie; Senior Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Jeremy Taylor; and senior civil litigation lawyer Maurice Manning, were appointed QCs.

Attorneys are appointed Queen's Counsel in Jamaica on the recommendation of several bodies — The General Legal Council, Queen's Council Committee, Jamaican Bar Association, Cornwall Bar Association, and The Advocates Association of Jamaica — after which their recommendations are submitted to the governor general for his assent.