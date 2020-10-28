Journalist honoured for community service

SPANISH TOWN, St Catherine — Journalist Garfield Angus was among those honoured by St Catherine Municipal Corporation for services to community at a civic ceremony here on National Heroes' Day.

Angus, a native of St Catherine, who is employed by the Jamaica Information Service and has authored a collection of inspirational short stories called Triumphs, was specially recognised for his “sterling contribution” to education and for exemplary leadership in Kitson Town.

A citation credited Angus for a range of interventions which have improved the lives of students in Kitson Town. He is the co-founder of Kitson Town Past Students Association.