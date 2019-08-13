Journalist Kerlyn Brown made 'honorary Rotarian'
Veteran journalist, Kerlyn Brown has been made an honorary Rotarian for using media to promote humanitarian causes.
The designation was made by the Rotary Club of Liguanea Plains at its recently held installation banquet for the 2019/2020 Rotary year.
Since 2011, Brown, has produced and presented a 5-minute weekly programme, Inspire Jamaica on CVM Television, during which the stories of children living with varying health conditions are shared. The programme stands as a call to action for Jamaicans to reach out and embrace these youngsters with support and love.
President of the Rotary Club of Liguanea Plains, Sydney Lowrie said the selfless work of Brown is strongly aligned with the organisation's mantra — 'Service Above Self'.
“ Inspire Jamaica ignites a sense of compassion and acts of love to do what we can to serve our children. We are pleased to have Kerlyn be an honorary member of our club, as she continues to use her platform to connect the world,” said Lowrie.
In accepting the honorary membership, Brown noted she is proud to use her gift, to pour specifically into lives which could be easily overlooked, but who deserve to be nurtured”.
The Rotary Club of Liguanea Plains is a charter member of Rotary International. It brings together business and professional leaders to provide humanitarian services, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations, and to advance goodwill and peace around the world.
It is a secular organisation open to all people regardless of race, colour, creed, religion, gender, or political preference.
