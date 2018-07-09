Journalists welcome resumption of post-Cabinet press briefings, but...

The organisation representing Jamaican journalists as well as senior editors at the island's six major media houses have welcomed the Government's decision to resume post-Cabinet press briefing starting this Wednesday. However, they voiced several concerns that they say the Administration needs to address.

In a joint statement, the Press Association of Jamaica, along with editors at The Gleaner, RJRGLEANER Group, CVM TV, Nationwide News Network, Jamaica Observer, and IRIE FM, pointed out that even while the press briefings were being held last year and the year before, they were not regular, and would sometimes not be held for weeks at a time.

“We therefore call for the Administration to commit to holding these briefings regularly, and preferably to schedule the briefings for a fixed day and time every week, and as soon as possible after the Cabinet meetings, so that media houses are able to properly deploy their reporters,” the journalists said.

“We question why briefings cannot be held every time there is a Cabinet meeting, as we maintain that in a democratic society it is necessary for the press to interact regularly with and ask questions directly of the Government,” the journalists added.

They expressed concern about an announcement by Information Minister Senator Ruel Reid that the Administration is reviewing the format of the briefings, and said that they regarded the format to have been adequate for the purpose.

The journalists also said they were “particularly concerned about the prospect that the briefings could be led by a non-Cabinet Government spokesperson who may not have authority to answer questions on certain issues emanating from Cabinet”.

“Although social media is a convenient way for the Government to get its message out, we strongly reject the assertion by Information Minister Senator Ruel Reid, in an interview on Power 106 on June 27, 2018, that social media in any way serves as a substitute for interaction with the press.”

The group also said that they rejected the idea posited by Reid in that same interview that a quarterly press briefing by the prime minister, which is necessarily limited in time, can in any way be a substitute for a weekly press briefing on matters of concern that arise from time to time.

“The current situation with Petrojam is a fitting example of a critical issue facing the country about which there have been no press briefings so far,” the journalists said.

“We also take the opportunity to raise concerns about the Administration's policy of generally limiting media interviews with the prime minister to one day a year, the so-called 'Media Day'. Our media houses have all put in requests to the Office of the Prime Minister over the past two years, and the general approach of the OPM in channelling all requests to this one day of the year has resulted in limiting rather than increasing access to the prime minister.”