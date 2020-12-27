Joy for lung disease victim, as Manning's teacher leads house renovation

SAVANNA-LA-MAR, Westmoreland – Cornel Romans, 31, who has been diagnosed with bullous lung disease and is unable to work; and his retired parents could not mask their joy last week when a Manning's High School teacher spearheaded the renovation of their Smithfield house and beautified its surroundings, just in time for Christmas.

The teacher, Kerisa Kessna, and a crew consisting eight people spent an entire day on the project which included painting Cornel's bedroom and manicuring the space on which the dwelling sits.

“We weren't expecting so much to be done,” Jocelyn Romans, Cornel's mother, told the Jamaica Observer.

“To tell you the truth, when Miss Kessna gave us a hint of what will be done, I told her not to worry herself, you can't do so much in such little time. But it especially surprised me that the females could manage this type of task and do it so well and so fast. Thanks to the ladies and gentlemen. It shows me that Cornel has really touched hearts and his illness has brought good people into our lives that we may not have met if things were different,” said a grateful Jocelyn.

“We are overwhelmed at this act of love and just want to say thanks to past students and the teachers of Manning's and everyone who has played a role.”

Kessna was Cornel's classmate in high school where their friendship began and continued over the years.

“I know what he went through and I honestly just want to see my friend smile and have a comfortable and normal life as much as possible. So, I help where I can,” said Kessna, a physical education teacher at the Westmoreland-based school.

She garnered support from several individuals, most of whom are associated with the school, and received contributions of cash and kind.

Just over five years ago, Cornel woke up to what he considered a normal day. By late afternoon, he was constricted with pain, which he at first thought was a bad case of “gas”. When it persisted and he went to the doctor later that evening, he found out that the pain was as a result of a collapsed lung.

He was later diagnosed with bullous lung disease, which is generally affiliated with individuals who smoke. However, he was neither a smoker nor someone who is around much second-hand smoking.

He explained that the disease has caused air sacks in the lung to rupture, adding that when the rupture occurs, they leak air and fluid. The leaked air and fluid, he said, put pressure on the lung, preventing it from contracting and expanding, which causes it to collapse.

According to Cornel, small piercings were later made in the side of his chest, under his arm and a tube inserted. This tube, he shared, would suction the air and fluid which allow the lung to regain space to expand and contract freely. This procedure, he said, was expected to be a permanent solution. However, the lung continued to collapse, and the procedure had to be repeated on several occasions.

He said early in 2016 his right lung also collapsed, and so the procedure had to be done on both sides.

“It is a painful procedure. They don't put you to sleep for something like that,” Cornel lamented.

Soon after, he was sent to the National Chest Hospital where a decision was made to do a more permanent procedure which would address the reoccurrences.

In August 2016, another procedure called pleurodesis, which allowed his lungs to stick to the wall of his chest, was undertaken.

That procedure has so far helped by preventing the lungs from collapsing. Although fixated, the lungs are still able to contract and expand. However, Cornel explained that his breathing is significantly reduced.

“While I am not bed-ridden, I am limited in what I can actually do. After the surgery, I had to attend clinic for a few years. I was discharged from clinic in 2018… And I am now moving around a little more. So I'm slowly getting back to normal,” he told the Sunday Observer.

Cornel said the entire ordeal was traumatic for him, as everything changed overnight.

“Everything happened so fast. I am still recovering mentally and physically. A lot of tests were done locally and overseas and they have still been unable to determine what caused me to get this disease. Many people who saw me in the hospital thought I would not make it. The doctors were actually surprised that I am still alive. This entire situation was a miracle and it changed my life. It should have led to death,” he said.

Cornel, who graduated as one of the top students from his alma mater Manning's High School in 2008, holds a bachelor's degree in accounting which he obtained at The University of the West Indies after graduating in 2011.

An only child for his parents, many expected greatness from him and were hoping that he would provide financial stability for his parents.

“Initially I had regrets; I was depressed. Why me, and why this had to happen?” he asked.

“I felt like I lost a couple years based on how I was going and planning life. Although things get a little rocky at times financially, it always works out. Now I am at a place where I am rebuilding my life from a different perspective and preparing myself for whatever next God has in store. Friends and family have been really supportive and continue to be supportive. I am still at my parents' house. But if I complain, I would be ungrateful.”

Last year, Cornel completed a course in christian ministry from the Bethel Bible College of the Caribbean as he seeks a closer relationship with the Almighty.

“A relationship with God is important because life can take some turns that your education is not going to help you, your bank account is not going to help you, your relationship might not help you. Of course these are important, but things can get so bad and so low where the only thing that is going to matter, whether we want to believe it or not, is God. Normally that is where He usually reveals himself. When you reach that low point when you don't have any clutch and you don't have anything else to hold on to for security and safety,” he argued.