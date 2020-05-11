JP tackles COVID-19 in St Mary

JP Tropical Group is assuring Jamaicans that measures are being implemented to secure the safety and livelihood of staff, as well as operations directly impacted by the imposition of a 14-day quarantine on sections of St Mary to stem the spread of COVID-19.

The company seeks to ensure the welfare of its employees while balancing the commitment to provide fresh and quality products to Jamaicans. JP Tropical Group is Jamaica's leading grower of bananas and pineapples and is one of the largest private employer in the parish of St Mary.

The communities affected are Dover, Enfield, and Annotto Bay.

“Despite the restriction of movement, JP Tropical Group has initiated discussions with the authorities to ensure minimal impact to our farm operations ,which are just outside of the affected area. The Caribbean food conglomerate added that it maintains strict adherence to stringent Global Good Agricultural Practices and quality standards,” the group stated.

According to the company, team members have participated in training sessions to ensure strict adherence to the most recent workplace guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health.

A strategic business continuity plan has also been enacted in the operations to ensure that the company will be able to meet the demands of its trade partners and consumers.

“This is a challenging time but we will make every effort to maintain the supply of Jamaica's favourite bananas, pineapples and other products to supermarkets and other produce markets for purchase by the general public. If customers experience any disruption to supply, we would encourage them to contact us so that we can work to rectify it quickly,” stated David Martin, managing director of JP Tropical Group.

“These are especially difficult times for many Jamaican farmers and we encourage all Jamaicans to continue to support local farmers and produce vendors wherever possible as we work to cultivate, harvest and deliver fresh healthy food to you regardless of the challenges we face.”