JPS customers to see adjustments in light bills next month

CONSUMERS will next month see adjustments in their electricity bills based on the Office of Utilities Regulation's (OUR) review of the Jamaica Public Service Company Limited's (JPS) 2019-2024 tariff application.

With a marginal increase, customers will see significant variation in actual rate changes within and across customer classes, depending on such factors as the customer's consumption pattern and demand profile. The OUR approved rates became effective December 28, 2020 and is expected to be reflected in bills payable in February 2021 for consumption in January 2021.

The OUR said decisions captured in its determination notice dated December 24, 2020 shows an average overall decrease of 3.2 per cent in electricity rates based on the estimated Independent Power Purchase (IPP) costs presented in the tariff application. However, the application of the current actual IPP costs, as indicated in an addendum to the determination notice dated January 29, 2021 showed an overall increase of approximately 0.8 per cent.

According to the OUR, the revenue cap regulatory regime, which was introduced in the electricity licence in 2016, allows for, among other things, the funding of initiatives, which are proposed in JPS's forward-looking five-year business plan, while seeking to ensure that the company's customers are not overcharged for the services used.

The rate review and the OUR's decision, which were due in 2019, did not take place because JPS's July 2019 application was deemed to be deficient, to the extent that it would not have allowed for a complete evaluation of the application, said the OUR.

Therefore, the adjustments that would have been due in 2019, including those for inflation and exchange rate movement, are reflected in the OUR's decisions.

Among the components considered in the review of JPS's tariff application were: JPS's revenue requirement for the 2019-2024 review period, efficiency (heat rate) targets for JPS's thermal plants, system losses targets, and quality of service standards.

JPS's detailed application included several proposals, with the company seeking approval for an annual average revenue requirement of $62.1 billion over the five-year period. The OUR approved an annual average revenue requirement of just over $58 billion.

The OUR said that in recognising the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic, it also analysed JPS's pre-pandemic demand forecast and gave due recognition to the impact of the pandemic on the demand trajectory. Given the uncertainties associated with forecasting demand in light of the pandemic, the OUR intends to revisit the demand forecast in the 2021 annual review with a view to fine-tuning the projections as deemed necessary.