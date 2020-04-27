JPS gives care packages to disabled

THE Jamaica Public Service (JPS) on Friday handed over several care packages for the disabled, to assist them during the COVID-19 crisis.

The packages were presented to the Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities, an agency of the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, at the ministry's Marcus Garvey Drive warehouse in Kingston.

Speaking at the handover, JPS senior vice-president for Customer Services Ramsay McDonald said the company was honoured to help the vulnerable community, as well as support the Government's initiatives that are geared to fighting COVID-19 at this time.

“JPS recognises that there are many persons who are disabled and not able to come out of their homes to take care of the necessities of life. We are happy to be able to give a helping in this regard,” said the JPS representative.

JPS has donated $1 million to assist health care workers in the South East Regional Health Authority's area, with transportation to and from four major hospitals. This is being done in partnership with JUTA Tours.