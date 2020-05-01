JPS major shareholder gives big boost to UHWI COVID-19 testing

EAST West Power Korea (EWP) — a major shareholder in the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) — this week donated two diagnostic machines and 7,500 testing kits for COVID-19, through the JPS Foundation, to the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI). The gift will improve the UHWI's testing capacity from 200 per day to 986 per day — a 393 per cent increase in capacity.

It is internationally well established that testing is a key element in the fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Speaking at the handing-over ceremony at the hospital, JPS Chairman Bok Hoa Jeong said he was pleased that EWP was able to make such a significant contribution to the well-being of the people of Jamaica. He disclosed that South Korea had successfully managed the spread of the novel coronavirus and was, therefore, eager to assist others.

“South Korea also suffered from initial cases of group infection but has since recognised that a successful case of prevention is the management of tracking infection paths using IT technology, expanding diagnosis targets, excellent prevention systems, and active participation of citizens.

“This excellent performance has resulted in more than 120 countries struggling with COVID-19, such as the United States, asking us for assistance with medical equipment as well as protection systems,” he said.

He added that it was a pleasure to help, as South Korea had also received assistance in its hour of need. “We are giving a helping hand without forgetting our allies that helped us when we were in trouble,” he said.

Meanwhile, President & CEO of the JPS Emanuel DaRosa was also on hand for the ceremony, and pointed to what the donation would mean for the health sector. “We applaud the Government of Jamaica on its effors to manage the COVID-19 crisis so far,” he said, “and we look forward to an early flattening of the curve.”

Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton, in his reply, thanked EWP for its contribution, noting that the South Korean experience and success in handling the present health challenge posed by COVID-19 could make for useful learning for local authorities. He also expressed appreciation for the continued friendship and bilateral partnership between South Korea and Jamaica.

Dr Carl Bruce, chief of medical staff at UHWI, in expressing thanks on behalf of the hospital and patients, said the significant boost in testing capacity would make a positive difference to the health care being delivered.

The items donated are valued at approximately US$200,000 or roughly J$35 million.