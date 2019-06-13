JPS makes smart move

THE Jamaica Public Service (JPS) says it is committed to an investment of US$80 million to install smart meters in every Jamaican home and business by 2024.

The company, in a release, said so far it has has deployed more than 156,000 smart meters across the island, covering approximately 23 per cent of its customer base.

Smart meters, the light and power company said, offer tangible benefits for both customers and suppliers. “Customers benefit from fewer estimations, real time consumption information, immediate connection, and ultimately gain more control over their electricity cost.

“The suppliers of electricity are able to do remote reading of meters, while the smart meters assist with more seamless implementation of renewables and increased efficiency in providing service. Smart meters can indicate to the JPS when an outage has occurred without customers having to call and inform the company. Teams are then able to more quickly and accurately identify the supply break point and deploy personnel earlier to correct the problem,” said a JPS release.

“With the installation of another 120,000 meters already underway for this year, every JPS customer will have a smart meter within five years. Smart meters are but one component of a much greater plan to build out a smarter grid to advance the quality of electricity service islandwide,” added the company.

Residential smart meters alone have surpassed 400 million units worldwide and investment in this technology is expected to surpass the US$4 billion mark by 2024. The United States, Europe, the United Kingdom and China are nearing 50 per cent smart meter installation.