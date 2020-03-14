JPS pledges $1 million to fight coronavirus

AS the nation braces for the possible impact of additional cases of the novel coronavirus, the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) has donated $1 million to the Ministry of Health & Wellness for the national COVID-19 response.

The announcement was made Thursday night by JPS President & CEO Emanuel DaRosa, speaking at the company's head offices in Kingston.

“JPS has always been an integral part of the social and economic fabric of Jamaica, as well as a driver and facilitator of progress and development. As a member of this national family, it is an honour to extend assistance at this time,” said the JPS CEO.

The light and power company, which employs 1,600 workers islandwide, with 12 customer service offices serving the public, said it remains committed to offering the highest standard of service and care at this time.

“As the provider of an essential service that fuels the economy and powers the daily lives of Jamaicans, JPS has been closely monitoring COVID-19,” said the JPS boss. “We recognise the importance of electricity to your daily activities, and would like to assure our customers that the JPS team will do everything we can to provide you with the best service possible during what has become a nationally challenging time for us,“ he said.