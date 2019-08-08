JPS seeks rate increase

The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) has filed a rate review application with the Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) which, if approved, will result in an average increase of 3.2 per cent in overall monthly bills to customers by early next year.

The percentage change could be lower or higher depending on the customer category, JPS said.

In a release to the media yesterday, the company argued that the increase is to recover costs related to its investments in infrastructure, renewable energy support, and new technology.

“We're making significant investments in our infrastructure and systems every year to maintain, upgrade and ensure the safety and reliability of the equipment that serve our customers every day. This investment will go into upgrading transmission and distribution lines, replacing thousands of poles, replacing all street lights with Smart LED street lights, improving and renewing our fleet of generators and modernising the grid to improve reliability while enabling it to accommodate more renewable energy sources in the future,” president and CEO of the light and power company Emanuel DaRosa said.

“We're also investing in digital technology, such as smart meters and mobile applications, that will not only empower our customers, but also make it easier for them to do business with us. All of these investments will allow us to meet our customers' energy needs, maintain the reliable and efficient service they expect, and keep the electric infrastructure safe,” he continued.

DaRosa said JPS's rates are cost-based and aligned with the actual cost of providing the services, while supporting the opportunity for shareholders to earn a fair return on their investment and enabling the organisation to continue to invest in modernising the grid and making it more reliable.

“As we make decisions about how and where to invest across the company, our customers are our primary focus. We take our responsibility to provide safe, reliable energy at an affordable price very seriously, and we work hard to manage our costs and identify ways to best serve our customers while keeping energy prices as low as possible,” he stated.

The company said its infrastructure plan, which speaks to distributed generation, the use of electric vehicles, and improved operational efficiencies, is aligned with the Government's National Energy Policy.

Some JPS customers saw increases in their electricity bills last October after the OUR approved an extraordinary rate review application which saw a 2.8 per cent average increase in non-fuel tariff and a 0.4 per cent average increase in the overall tariff. The review was sought under the new Electricity Licence of 2016 which, in addition to annual reviews, also makes provision for extraordinary reviews due to exceptional circumstances that have a significant impact on the electricity sector and/or JPS, the OUR said at the time.

The last rate review filing was made on April 7, 2014, and is done at five-year intervals. In that submission, the JPS proposed adjustments to the methodology used to calculate the fuel rate and revisions to the Performance Based Rate-making Mechanism (PBRM). The submission also included an application for the recalculation of the non-fuel base rate; a report on the quality of service provided by the company during the five years leading up to the application; and proposed revisions to several PBRM components with justification.