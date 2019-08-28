JPS steps up streetlight repair programme

JAMAICA Public Service Company (JPS) is reporting that it has escalated its streetlight repair programme to address the remaining defective lamps across the island. This follows the repair of 14,290 lamps from January to June of this year.

JPS says while the vast majority of streetlights across the island are in working order, that is over 90 per cent are operating, it understands that customers are eager to have the remaining non-functioning streetlights fixed.

The work schedule for the remainder of August will see repairs being carried out in several communities, including in Kingston and St Andrew — Belvedere Road to Rock Hall, Stony Hill and environs, Coopers Hill, and Mt Salus; in St Catherine — Terminal Road, Ebony Vale, Dagger Bay, Angel Groves; and in St James — Catherine Hall, West Field, Bogue Heights, Gordon Crossing, and Unity Hall.

The complete repair schedule showing parishes and the locations can be viewed on the JPS website at www.jpsco.com.