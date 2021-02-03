JPS to expand vegetation-control project

THE Jamaica Public Service (JPS) said its recent and new scientific methods are proving effective in helping to keep vegetation off the company's lines. This latest move, it said, is part of a series of initiatives which resulted in the frequency of outages being reduced by 30 per cent last year.

According to the company, data collected over the past five years has shown that vegetation coming into contact with power lines was one of the leading causes of unscheduled outages. “Like other countries with tropical climates, Jamaica has lush and fast-growing vegetation which often poses a significant challenge along [the] transmission and distribution network,” said the JPS. The company commenced a pilot project in 2020 which included the use of geographic information systems and drone technology to track and gather data, as well as the application of environmentally safe herbicides and other measures to control interference from plant life.

Said the JPS: “One of the notable successes of the project is the line section from Danks to Colonel's Ridge in Clarendon, which supplies 11,000 customers. The line runs across a steep, heavily vegetated area with fast-growing bamboo that can shoot up to 12 inches per day. Focus on this stretch resulted in a 60 per cent reduction in the frequency and duration of outages experienced by customers in that vicinity. The lines also remained free of vegetation for over nine months before requiring follow-up.”

Plans are in place, the company has advised, for the continued targeting of the most vulnerable line sections across the island. Other parishes targeted for the ongoing pilot include: St Andrew, St Thomas, Manchester, St Ann, St James and Westmoreland.

JPS Senior Vice-President of Energy Delivery Blaine Jarrett, in commenting on the development, noted that JPS will continue to apply advanced methods to optimise the quality of service. “And we have further to go. Our customers can depend on us to continually innovate and adopt the best methods available in order to serve them. The year 2021 will be a year in which we will extend ourselves even further to create the results that both our customers and the JPS team want to see.”

The company also intends to introduce additional vegetation management methods such as tree girdling and stump treatment, which are widely practised by utilities across the world.