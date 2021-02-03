JPS to expand vegetation-control project
Light and power company says new scientific methods helping to keep power lines clear, reduce outages
THE Jamaica Public Service (JPS) said its recent and new scientific methods are proving effective in helping to keep vegetation off the company's lines. This latest move, it said, is part of a series of initiatives which resulted in the frequency of outages being reduced by 30 per cent last year.
According to the company, data collected over the past five years has shown that vegetation coming into contact with power lines was one of the leading causes of unscheduled outages. “Like other countries with tropical climates, Jamaica has lush and fast-growing vegetation which often poses a significant challenge along [the] transmission and distribution network,” said the JPS. The company commenced a pilot project in 2020 which included the use of geographic information systems and drone technology to track and gather data, as well as the application of environmentally safe herbicides and other measures to control interference from plant life.
Said the JPS: “One of the notable successes of the project is the line section from Danks to Colonel's Ridge in Clarendon, which supplies 11,000 customers. The line runs across a steep, heavily vegetated area with fast-growing bamboo that can shoot up to 12 inches per day. Focus on this stretch resulted in a 60 per cent reduction in the frequency and duration of outages experienced by customers in that vicinity. The lines also remained free of vegetation for over nine months before requiring follow-up.”
Plans are in place, the company has advised, for the continued targeting of the most vulnerable line sections across the island. Other parishes targeted for the ongoing pilot include: St Andrew, St Thomas, Manchester, St Ann, St James and Westmoreland.
JPS Senior Vice-President of Energy Delivery Blaine Jarrett, in commenting on the development, noted that JPS will continue to apply advanced methods to optimise the quality of service. “And we have further to go. Our customers can depend on us to continually innovate and adopt the best methods available in order to serve them. The year 2021 will be a year in which we will extend ourselves even further to create the results that both our customers and the JPS team want to see.”
The company also intends to introduce additional vegetation management methods such as tree girdling and stump treatment, which are widely practised by utilities across the world.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy