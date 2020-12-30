JRA hits the target for golden age home
Matron of the golden age home in Vineyard Town, St Andrew, Eunice Adeoye (far left) was on hand for the donation of $164,000 by the Jamaica Rifle Association (JRA) on December 21 to bring cheer to residents of the facility, the largest of its kind in Jamaica.
The donation was made on the grounds of the JRA, where its president, Major D John Nelson (right), said that the members of the association recognised the home as a part of its community and thanked the staff for the high level of care that they have been delivering to the vulnerable residents throughout the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Making the presentation to the Vineyard Town Golden Age Home General Manager Sonia Foster Forbes (third left) was JRA Pistol Captain Paul Shoucair.
Foster Forbes welcomed the gift and promised the JRA that they would be invited to visit as soon as pandemic restrictions were lifted. The donation was part proceeds of JRA events that were held during 2020.
