JSIF donates equipment to microenterprises in Anchovy

THE Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) has donated equipment, valued at $2.3 million, to boost the production and sustainability of 11 microenterprises in the community of Anchovy, St James.

It was made under the Enterprise Development Project implemented by JSIF under the second phase of the Government's Integrated Community Development Project (ICDP).

The beneficiaries include farmers, welders, upholsterers, grocery shop operators, fashion designers, printery, restaurant operators and were a part of 115 enterprises selected from across the country to benefit from the project.

The handover ceremony was held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in Rose Hall, St James, on Thursday.

Addressing the recipients at the ceremony, minister of state in the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, Homer Davis, encouraged the entrepreneurs to be the engines of economic growth in Jamaica.

He said the programme is a game changer that is helping to “change the financial standing of communities”.

“JSIF has gone in its offers to find the resources to support small entrepreneurs with valuable assets to boost their businesses. For this, I offer heartfelt gratitude to JSIF,” Davis said.

JSIF Managing Director Omar Sweeney, meanwhile, announced that a number of initiatives, to include some infrastructure plans, are to be implemented in Anchovy over time.

“We still have a number of interventions planned for the community as we continue on and the beneficiaries today are only the start of what is to come,” Sweeney outlined.

“We believe that training and support you have gotten cannot only be a benefit to yourself, but to the community and for persons to come along in the future to benefit from what you have done. So, we share in your success and it has been an honour,” he added.

Recipient Josh Gooden said he is grateful for the embroidery machine that he received for his small business that he operates in Anchovy.

“I feel overwhelmed. This was an excellent opportunity that I wouldn't want to miss and I am glad I am a recipient. This definitely has given me a stepping stone to go further with business,” he added.