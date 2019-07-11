JTA says it is fed up with attacks

PRESIDENT of the Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA) Garth Anderson has condemned yesterday's murder of Bishop Gibson High School teacher Carolyn Davis Campbell, who was shot dead at her Melrose Mews home in Mandeville.

Urgent measures, said the JTA president, need to be taken to rid the country of the few who are a nuisance to the society.

“I just want to say that we strongly condemn the attack on the teacher of the Bishop Gibson High School, and would also like to offer condolences to her immediate and school family,” Anderson said.

He also made an appeal to the police to work diligently to bring the attackers to swift justice, but added that citizens, too, need to play their part.

“Citizens need to come together and say what they know, so that we can deal with the scourge of crime and violence that is plaguing the land,” Anderson said.

“In May, we mourned the death of another teacher and here we are again. We have to come together as a country to treat the problem. We cannot allow these hoodlums to continue to wreak havoc on the society. Drastic measures will have to be taken. We are fed up and tired of it,” he said.

Police said approximately 1:00 am Wednesday, they received a call, and on arrival were told by the victim's husband that he awoke from sleep when his bedroom door was kicked in.

He rolled from the bed as a gunman fired several shots. He said that he subsequently discovered that his wife, 43-year-old Carolyn Davis Campbell, had been shot. The husband escaped injury.

Police said they found five spent shell casings at the scene of the murder.

Campbell's killing has occurred just a month after a Grade 6 teacher was shot at his house in Westmeade, Portmore. Two months after St Joseph's College lecturer Samuel Martin's body was found in Clarendon in April.