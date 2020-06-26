JTA working with UWI on voters' list for president-elect election

LUCEA, Hanover —The Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA) is currently working with a team from The University of the West Indies (UWI) to create a verified voters' list for this year's JTA president-elect election.

“The JTA has a team working with a team from The UWI to look at an electronic system. I know that the JTA has requested certain information from members in order to create a verified voters' list, which is critical to the contest because we want to have a very good election that is free from any issues relating to its authenticity and integrity,” said Dr Garth Anderson, immediate past president of the JTA. He added that it was an ongoing process.

Addressing the JTA's Hanover annual general meeting via Zoom on Wednesday, Dr Anderson disclosed that the JTA is currently working on setting an election date.

“The last council voted for the electronic voting to take place; we are still working through that process. It is work in progress,” he said.

Teachers of the more than 25,000 member-strong association will choose from a field of candidates that includes Winston Smith, principal of Golden Spring Primary School in St Andrew, and Godfrey Drummond, a senior classroom teacher at Petersfield High School in Westmoreland. Under established procedures, the winner will take office in 2021. During this year's conference, the current President Owen Speid is expected to hand over the baton to president-elect Jasford Gabriel, principal of Manchester High School in Manchester, who was elected last year.

Voting typically takes place within the second half of June each year. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has apparently had an impact on this year's activity. It will also impact the format of this year's annual general conference, slated for August. Dr Anderson disclosed that there is consideration being given to making the event available online. He explained that a scaled-down physical version will be held, which could then be accessed virtually.

“We did receive legal advice whether or not it could be [only] online and, in short, the advice said no,” he explained. “But the gazetted information having to do with what is happening with the pandemic and how we can meet seems to give us some leeway to have our annual conference in smaller numbers. So the JTA [is] working hard and will [provide details on] who can attend, because we cannot have the same kind of numbers that we would normally have under normal circumstances.”