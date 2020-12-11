PHOTO: JTB honours Forstmayr

Tourism executive and managing director of Round Hill Hotel and Villas Josef Forstmayr (right) has been honoured for his sterling contribution to the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB). Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett presented a special gift to Forstmayr during the first meeting of the new board, thanking him for his 23 years of unbroken service as a member of the board of directors of the JTB. “On behalf of the officials from the Ministry of Tourism, the Jamaica Tourist Board and the entire tourism fraternity, we owe you a debt of gratitude for your unwavering dedication and support of the industry,” Bartlett said.