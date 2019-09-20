Judge orders release of documents in Mario Deane case

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Justice Glen Brown has ordered that documents pertaining to two mentally challenged men charged with the 2014 beating death of St James resident Mario Deane be submitted to a forensic psychiatrist before October 3 in order to allow the doctor to complete his report.

The order was made on Wednesday when the case was called up in the St James Circuit Court where a plea bargain discussion was expected.

It was disclosed in court that Dr Myo Kyaw Oo, who is said to be the only doctor trained in the country to prepare a forensic psychiatric report was in need of additional information to complete his report of the two men, Adrian Morgan and Marvin Orr.

“All he (Dr Oo) wants is the report from the local psychiatric department, and we need to do this as quickly as possible,” urged Justice Brown.

“You have to give all the material... What we're having is that we are just putting off the case, but to what end? This is something where we need to get together to determine the way forward,” added Justice Brown.

The disclosure in court came as a surprise to Morgan's attorney, Franklin Haliburton, who argued that doctors who had treated the men had supplied information to the court in the past. He said it is unfortunate that Dr Oo did not have the necessary information to complete his report.

“Mr Morgan's doctor in Westmoreland attended this court and supplied a report of his medical history, and doctors from the Cornwall Regional Hospital came with the men's dockets. To say that he (Dr Oo) didn't have the information at hand to compile his reports is most unfortunate,” said Haliburton.

The case is now set for mention on October 3.

Deane, a 31-year-old construction worker, was taken into custody by the police for possession of a ganja spliff. However, while in custody, he was severely beaten and was later taken to Cornwall Regional Hospital in St James with severe injuries to the head. He died three days later.

Following the incident, the police charged Orr and Morgan, who were in custody at the time, with Deane's death. A third man, Damion Cargill was charged in 2015. However, Cargill was ruled unfit to answer to the charges or to stand trial. He was therefore released in July 2018 into the care of his family.